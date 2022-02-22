Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $580,060.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108426 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,413,889 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

