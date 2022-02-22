Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $8.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,841. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.