Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $8.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,841. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.