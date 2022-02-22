Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Shares of BRPHF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 189,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,582. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.