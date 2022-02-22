FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Reduced by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter.

QIPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

