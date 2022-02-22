FY2022 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.93.

Shares of FM opened at C$33.95 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$37.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.