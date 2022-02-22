Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $37.81 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,154.78 or 1.00066097 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,945,818 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

