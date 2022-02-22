FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from FSA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 18.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.12.

About FSA Group

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company operates through Services and Consumer Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal and debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

