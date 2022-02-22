Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

FRPT stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

