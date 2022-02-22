Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,000 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 976.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $936.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

