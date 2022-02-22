Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $870,000 Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

