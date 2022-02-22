Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $945,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.74.
DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
DiamondRock Hospitality Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
