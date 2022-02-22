Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,190 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $12,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.