Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

