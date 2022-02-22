Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

