Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of FWRD opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

