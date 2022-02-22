Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.20 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,594. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,996 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

