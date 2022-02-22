Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.17 ($4.19).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.81) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 246 ($3.35) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 236 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.49). The company has a market cap of £561.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

