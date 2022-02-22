ForgeRock (FORG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ForgeRock to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FORG opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORG. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

