Flux (FLUX) Market Capitalization Reaches $308.88 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $308.88 million and approximately $26.86 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00259517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00091476 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 227,194,467 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars.

