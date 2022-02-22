Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

