Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 5,086 iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWGS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000.

BATS:EWGS opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

