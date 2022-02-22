Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 37.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 317,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 87,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth about $304,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

