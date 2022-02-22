FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.7%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.71 and last traded at $69.71. 35,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 21,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.