FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.13 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $233.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $244.69.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

