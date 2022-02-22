First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

