First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Community by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Community by 14.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.