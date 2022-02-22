FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after buying an additional 376,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLDR opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

