FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,815,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

