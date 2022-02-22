FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

