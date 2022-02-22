FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,937 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $294.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.