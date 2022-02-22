FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,280.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 492.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 139,178 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 87,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICVT opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.