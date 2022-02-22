FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

NYSE BUD opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.