Financial Survey: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) vs. monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and monday.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -1.22 monday.com $161.12 million 53.37 -$152.20 million N/A N/A

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% monday.com -60.72% -65.68% -29.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coro Global and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 3 8 0 2.73

monday.com has a consensus target price of $346.70, suggesting a potential upside of 78.01%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Coro Global.

Summary

monday.com beats Coro Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

