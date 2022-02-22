Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

