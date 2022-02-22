Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,246,816. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

