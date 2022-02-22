Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $410,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.31. The stock had a trading volume of 74,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

