Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FURCF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

