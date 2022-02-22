FairGame Price Reaches $0.0044 (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $2.88 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001452 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004368 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00052150 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

