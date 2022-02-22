Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Lowered to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,991. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

