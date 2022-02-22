Everi (EVRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVRI stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Everi has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

