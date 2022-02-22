ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

