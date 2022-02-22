ERn Financial LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

IGF opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

