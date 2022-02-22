Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives $25.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERAS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Erasca alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $172,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 729,615 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,651,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,693,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERAS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. Erasca has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.