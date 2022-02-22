Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. 558,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,138. Erasca has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

