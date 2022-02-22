Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

