EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,629 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day moving average is $254.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

