EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,073 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.