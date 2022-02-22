EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Dover stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

