EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 86,946,546 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 162,854.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.