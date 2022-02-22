Enzyme Finance Price Hits $40.29 (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108668 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

